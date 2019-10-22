Jimmy Carter suffers pelvic fracture in fall at Georgia home

Former President Jimmy Carter made his feelings known on a Donald Trump victory in 2020, saying if Trump were reelected for a second term it would be "a disaster."

PLAINS, Ga. - Former President Jimmy Carter is hospitalized with a pelvic fracture after falling at his Georgia home, according to reports.

JUST IN: Former President Carter hospitalized with pelvic fracture after fall at his Georgia home, Carter Center says: "He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home." — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 22, 2019

A statement from The Carter Center says Jimmy suffered "a minor pelvic fracture" on Monday, but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanne Congileo told The Associated Press that she had nothing more to add to the statement.

Carter already fell once at his home earlier this month, leaving the 95-year-old with 14 stitches and bruising around his left eye. Despite that, he still showed up to help build a home with Habitat for Humanity the next day in Nashville, Tennessee. He used a cane when he rallied volunteers that morning.

