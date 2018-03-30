Kindergarten teacher showed up to school drunk with cup of vodka-and-lemonade, New York police say

New York kindergarten teacher Kimberly Grover, 47, was arrested this week after police said she showed up to school drunk. (Granville Police Department)

A New York kindergarten teacher was arrested for driving while intoxicated this week after she showed up to school drunk, police said.

Kimberly Grover, 47, taught kindergarten at Tanner Elementary School in Granville, New York, WNYT reports.

When Grover arrived at school Tuesday morning, the school's resource officer noticed that something wasn't right. "I noticed (Grover) walked with a stagger as she passed me and I could detect the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her breath," Sgt. David Williams wrote in his police report.

Williams said he attempted a series of field sobriety tests with Grover. She failed a finger count test, and said she was unable to perform any balancing tests or a finger-to-nose test, according to Williams.

Williams said he found a cup of vodka-and-lemonade in her vehicle.

Grover was arrested for DWI and taken to the Granville police headquarters where a breathalyzer test was administered, according to police. She blew a .13 -- nearly twice the legal limit.

WNYT reports that Grover's status with the school district is unclear, but for now she is out of the classroom and due in court in April. She has been teaching at the school for 18 years.

