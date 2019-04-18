READ HERE: Text of full Mueller report, with some redactions

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian election interference was released publicly Thursday, with some redactions.

Read the 448-page report here (click here if it is not appearing below):

In Mueller's report released Thursday, prosecutors call President Trump's answers "inadequate." They considered issuing a subpoena for Trump, but decided against it after weighing the likelihood of a long legal battle.

Prosecutors also said they had enough information from other sources to draw "relevant factual conclusions on intent and credibility."

Mueller's team investigated contacts between Trump's campaign and Russia and whether the president obstructed justice. The written answers did not cover obstruction of justice.

Attorney General William Barr held a news conference Thursday morning ahead of releasing the Mueller report to the public. He reiterated "there was no evidence of Trump campaign 'collusion' with the Russian government's hacking."

"The Special Counsel's report did not find any evidence that members of the Trump campaign or anyone associated with the campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its hacking operations. In other words, there was no evidence of Trump campaign "collusion" with the Russian government's hacking," reads Barr's prepared statement.

