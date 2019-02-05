Texas man killed after vape pen explodes and severs artery, medical examiner says

FORT WORTH, Texas - A vape pen is being blamed in the death of a Texas man after a medical examiner says it exploded while he was trying to use it.

William Eric Brown, 24, died January 29. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner said he suffered a stroke caused by a severed artery from a vaporizer pen explosion.

According to a report from KTVT, the explosion happened in the parking lot of a vape shop on January 27.

The manager of the vape shop told reporters that Brown didn't buy anything, but wanted help using a Mechanical Mod style vape pen. The manager said they don't sell the brand because it is known to have issues.

Brown was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where doctors took x-rays, his family said. A piece of the e-cigarette was found in his throat and he was put into a medically-induced coma.

“That three-piece thing went into his throat and stayed there," Brown's grandmother Alice said. "And that’s what they should have taken out as soon as he got to the hospital, and they decided to wait until Monday or Tuesday.”

Doctors never operated on Brown, his family said.

"He should have made it if they had done the surgery," Alice Brown told KTVT. She added that she is not interested in suing the hospital because it won't bring her grandson back.

The hospital released the following statement in regard to the incident:

We hold ourselves to the highest standards in providing high-quality healthcare and will take family concerns seriously as we review all that transpired.

Watch KTVT's report below:

