VIDEO: Semi-truck tossed on its side by 'bomb cyclone' winds in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas - High winds during Wednesday's "bomb cyclone" tossed a semi-truck on its side as it was traveling on a Texas highway, as seen in a video obtained by NBC News.

The video shows the truck traveling on a highway in Amarillo when strong winds lift the trailer off the ground, causing it to crash into the ground along with the cab.

No major injuries were reported in the crash.

Wind gusts of up to 75 mph were reported in the area, according to NBC News.

