Woman named Meth sentenced after California inmate dies from swallowing balloons full of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A woman with the last name Meth was sentenced to two years in prison after authorities said she smuggled a fatal dose of methamphetamine to a California inmate last year.

Johna Martinez-Meth, 46, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced on February 21.

Authorities began investigating after the inmate's sudden death at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville on May 28, 2018. Adrian Sepulveda, then 46, was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder.

An autopsy revealed that Sepulveda had swallowed several balloons full of meth, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Investigators later determined that Martinez-Meth had visited Sepulveda shortly before his death.

Authorities searched Martinez-Meth's home on August 2, 2018, where they said they found methamphetime, balloons and glue. She was arrested that day.

Prosecutors said Martinez-Meth smuggled the meth-filled balloons to Sepulveda during her visit.

“CDCR is committed to stopping the flow of drugs into our prisons,” said Bryan Shill, deputy chief of CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety. “Our investigators will diligently pursue those who smuggle narcotics into any state correctional facility, and we will seek justice through aggressive prosecution of violators.”

