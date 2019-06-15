Neighbors spar over geese removal in Commerce Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - For the people living along the water by Commerce Lake the geese can quickly go from cute to annoying.

Some residents have said that the goose poop is a problem. They said the issues the geese cause are the reason the Department of Natural Resources comes out with pontoons and round the geese up and take them away in trucks each year.

Some people are against the goose roundups and hope to preserve the goose population in their natural habitats.

Karen Stamper said she has requested tos ee the DNR's records and said Commerce Lake residents never got the required number of signatures to legally do the goose round up scheduled for Tuesday.

