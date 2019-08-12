New upgraded security system being used in Gibraltar School District to keep students safe

GIBRALTAR, Mich. - There is more than 150 security cameras at Carleson High School that are part of a new upgraded security system.

It’s not just all about facial recognition, the software can pinpoint what you are wearing, your backpack. Any discernible feature that can help school administrators and law enforcement track your every move on the property.

"It uses every feature that it can see in the box to go after everybody," said Trent Begeman, director of technology for the Gibraltar School District.

He says this software can track people, cars and even movement in targeted areas.

The upgraded security system was installed last summer after voters overwhelmingly approved a $24 million bond proposal.

"I don’t have anything to hide and if you don’t have anything to hide you shouldn’t be worried either," said one parent.

The woman's daughter also supports the upgraded security system.

"I think it would be a good idea cause if there was a school shooting or someone was missing you could find out where they were," the woman's daughter said.

While privacy is important, safety is an even bigger issue. "Privacy is good, but I don’t think it is a factor in school, it is something good to protect our kids," the parent said.

For those with privacy concerns, the district says the system is more of a precautionary tool and that videos are stored for only six weeks.

"We do not digitize or scan faces at the beginning of the year. We don’t need that technology, we just need real time, so yes to help us aid an investigation," said Amy Conway, superintendent Gibraltar School District.

As facial recognition technology becomes more common in school districts across Metro Detroit officials say it is another tool to keep students safe.

"We’ve been dealing with this honestly since Columbine so, I think it has become the new normal for school systems," said Conway.

