Nine Mile Road bridge project behind schedule, estimated to finish in June

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Metro Detroit residents recently got some good news, with the construction on I-696 set to wrap up by the end of the year.

Unfortunately, people affected by other important construction projects aren't so lucky.

Families who live at the Sutton Place apartment complex in Southfield will be dealing with a mess for longer than expected -- Nine Mile Road between Telegraph Avenue and Lasher road has been closed since summer as workers remove and replace the bridge over the Rouge River.

Residents said they have to drive miles out of the way to get through and they aren't pleased to learn the project's deadline had been pushed back to summer 2019.

The roadwork delay is one of dozens across the state following a labor dispute between contractors and the union representing operating engineers.

Work has started to pick up again as negotiations continue.

