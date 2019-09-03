No charges issued after security guards involved in shooting at Ferndale nightclub

Two people were shot Aug. 30, 2019 at the Bosco Lounge in Ferndale. (WDIV)

FERNDALE, Mich. - The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office declined to charge anyone involved with a shooting at a Ferndale nightclub Friday.

An argument at the Bosco Lounge turned violent about 1 a.m.

Owner Jay Noomchester said the two men argued with his staff after coming in late for a reservation. He said they were allegedly rude to the hostess and were escorted out. That's when they reportedly argued with security, punched one guard and Noomchester said the guards responded in self-defense.

"We're not sure if he shot his gun, but he definitely pulled out his gun and pointed it at security," Noomchester said. "He pointed it at his face. Security pulled out their guns and shot him."

Police said Noomchester was not in the bar at the time and didn't see what happened. Surveillance camera footage doesn't give police a clear view of what happened.

The investigation is still open.

