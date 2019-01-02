Novi man accused of spying in Russia allowed to meet with United States diplomats

NOVI, Mich. - A Novi man accused of being a spy was arrested in Russia, but his family said there's been a critical breakthrough in the case.

U.S. diplomats have been granted access to Paul Whelan after he was arrested Friday. He's currently being held by the Russian Federal Security Service.

Whelan is a retired Marine who, according to his family, was visiting Moscow to attend a wedding. He was arrested Friday by agents of Russia's Federal Security Service.

Since his arrest, Whelan has been detained for what Russians call "suspicion of carrying out an act of espionage," though they have offered no evidence.

Early Wednesday morning while on a trip in Brazil, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Russians to act within international law in their treatment of Whelan.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Russian Foreign Ministry said officials from the American Consulate have been granted access to Whelan. The State Department has not released any details about that meeting.

Whelan's family, speaking through his twin brother, David, who lives in Canada, believes there's no way Whelan would have done anything to violate any Russian laws.

Here is a statement from Whelan's employer, BorgWarner:

"BorgWarner Inc. learned of the arrest of our employee Paul Whelan by the Russian Federal Security Service from news reports published Dec. 31, 2018. We can confirm that Mr. Whelan currently serves as the company’s director, global security. He is responsible for overseeing security at our facilities in Auburn Hills, Michigan and at other company locations around the world.

"BorgWarner has been in contact with the relevant U.S. government authorities in order to help our employee and the U.S. government. We ask that any further inquiries regarding this issue be directed to the U.S. State Department."

Here is a statement from Congresswoman-elect Haley Stevens:

"I am alarmed by Russia's detainment of one of my constituents, Paul Whelan. I have been in touch with the Whelan family and I am committed to working with them to bring Mr. Whelan home. Paul served our country as a Marine and law enforcement officer and we must ensure that Russia continues to meet its obligations under the Vienna Convention to provide U.S. officials access to Mr. Whelan. I am working with the State Department and will remain vigilant until Paul returns safely to his family in Michigan."

