Novi to hold seminar on security in houses of worship

NOVI, Mich. - Novi officials are holding a seminar regarding security in houses of worship in Novi.

The event is free to community house of worship leaders, staff and their safety or security ministry volunteers.

It will be held at the Brightmoor Christian Church on Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. The church's address is 40800 West 13 Mile Road Novi, MI 48377. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

To attend the event you must register by Sept. 1. Click here to register online.

The event will cover the following topics:

Security and the faith-based organization

Theological/ecclesiological approaches to safety and security

Best practices consistent with federal guidance and underwriter expectations

Options-based response to active violence

Focus sessions:

Starting your security team from ideas to implementation

Navigating pastoral concern and considerations for safety and security ministries

Legal considerations for security ministries

Establishing responsible and realistic training programs for security teams

Security ministry in the small congregation

For more information, contact detective Jon Zabick at 248-449-1537 or jzabick@cityofnovi.org

