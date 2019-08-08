Oakland County Commissioner David Woodward resigns from position

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Oakland County Commissioner David Woodward has resigned from the commission, which makes him eligible to be named county executive.

The former Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson died Saturday morning of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

Woodward's resignation from the board comes as Thursday's special meeting to name a successor to Patterson was canceled. Instead, the Board of Commissioners is expected to name an executive during its regular meeting Aug. 15.

The person appointed will serve until Patterson's term ends in December of next year.

Woodward released the following statement:

"I stepped down from the board tonight in order to make my case to the public and the commission why I’m the best choice to fill the remainder of the county executive term. I fully support the board’s proposed open application and evaluation process. And I plan on submitting an application. I will let my county experience, leadership, and ability to get things done speak for itself. I hope to earn an opportunity to share my vision to improve the lives of Oakland County residents and families, expand equality, and increase opportunity for all."

