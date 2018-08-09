Oakland County Executive apologizes for controversial comments about group of regional CEOs

PONTIAC, Mich. - Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson has apologized about a controversial statement he made about what he sees as the theft of jobs by Detroit city business leaders.

It's a continuation of a battle Patterson had with Quicken Loans owner Dan Gilbert years ago. In this suburbs versus the city battle, Detroit appears to have the upper hand.

Patterson invited around a dozen Oakland County Chamber of Commerce CEOs to his West Conference Center to hear a presentation.

He used a chart to show them the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce setting up a so-called "Super Chamber of Commerce."

Patterson is very defensive of Oakland County business and feels that Gilbert and other Detroit CEOs, such as DTE's Gerry Anderson, are looking to poach more of his companies.

When asked if he might join the group, Patterson said, "I'd rather join the (Ku Klux) Klan."

Before this comment by Patterson, Anderson released a statement.

"I understand L. Brooks Patterson's passion for his work and, honestly, we are all after the same goal," Anderson said. "The entire region benefits when investment and jobs come from outside Michigan and the country to Southeast Michigan. The Detroit Regional Chamber, the Regional CEO Group and all the county leadership in Southeast Michigan can make a positive difference when we align and create incremental, good paying jobs for the 11-county region."

Patterson said the 23-member CEO headhunting group is raising $6 million per year to try to bring business to the city. He said it's wrong.

Detroit Chamber CEO Sandy Baruah said Patterson's criticisms aren't based on fact. He said he wants to speak to him personally about the issue.

Patterson released the following statement around 4:30 p.m. Thursday:

"Sometimes when I’m passionate about a topic, I choose sharp words and purposely engage in hyperbole to get my point across. Today, the words I chose offended a lot of people. I apologize for the poor choice of words."

