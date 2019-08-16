Oakland County executive decision: Follow meeting updates here

PONTIAC, Mich. - The Oakland County Board of Commissioners is meeting Friday to decide who will be the county's next executive.

The meeting is streaming live above.

Follow updates from the meeting here:

Voting is coming down to party lines. Democrats have the one-vote majority (11-10).

The battle started early with a roll call dispute. Democrat Dave Woodward is here. A motion to remove him from roll call was denied.

Republicans did not want to accept Woodward’s letter of resignation when it was read out loud, saying the separation agreement was signed. That motion failed as well.

We’re in the public comment portion of the meeting now.

Dems are basically going to approve whomever they want since they have the majority.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.