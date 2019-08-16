Oakland County executive decision: Follow meeting updates here

PONTIAC, Mich. - The Oakland County Board of Commissioners is meeting Friday to decide who will be the county's next executive.
Follow updates from the meeting here:
- Voting is coming down to party lines. Democrats have the one-vote majority (11-10).
- The battle started early with a roll call dispute. Democrat Dave Woodward is here. A motion to remove him from roll call was denied.
- Republicans did not want to accept Woodward’s letter of resignation when it was read out loud, saying the separation agreement was signed. That motion failed as well.
- We’re in the public comment portion of the meeting now.
- Dems are basically going to approve whomever they want since they have the majority.
