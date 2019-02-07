Oakland County health officials confirm 2 adult flu-related deaths

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - There have been two adult flu-related deaths in Oakland County this flu season, the county health division announced Wednesday.

The Oakland County Health Division has received more than 1,300 reports of confirmed flu cases since Oct. 7, 2018.

“My heart goes out to the families,” said Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson. “This is an unfortunate reminder that influenza can be a very serious illness, especially for those at higher risk of complications."

People who are at a higher risk of complications from the flu include children under 5, pregnant women, older adults and those with chronic health conditions.

Flu symptoms include a fever, chills, coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea. Vomiting and diarrhea is more common in children than adults.

“I strongly urge everyone who is able to get a flu shot to protect themselves and those around them,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for OCHD. “Getting an annual flu shot decreases the risk of getting the flu. It also helps decrease severity of illness, minimizes complications, and protects the entire community, especially those who are unable to get a flu shot.”

