Oakland County judge accused of driving drunk ordered to take unpaid suspension

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County judge who was arrested last year on suspicion of drunken driving has been ordered to take an unpaid suspension.

Judge Julie McDonald, 49, of Bloomfield Hills, was caught on video in September apparently during a traffic stop, police said.

According to the video, McDonald failed a road sobriety test after being stopped on suspicion of speeding.

Police said McDonald smelled of alcohol after they stopped her on Woodward Avenue at 10:45 a.m. A blood-alcohol test registered .102, according to authorities.

On Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court ordered McDonald to take an unpaid 45-day suspension from the bench, according to records.

