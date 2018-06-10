Oakland County man accused of ramming, chasing golf cart with his pickup truck

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 65-year-old Oakland County man could face charges after allegedly ramming and chasing a man in a golf cart in Highland Township Saturday evening.

Here's the info from the Oakland County Sheriff's office:

Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Beaumont Drive to meet with a victim regarding an Assault complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim who stated that he was driving his golf cart with some friends on Lakeview Drive. During the drive, a subject, who appeared intoxicated, began yelling at them.

The victim approached the male in an attempt to speak with him. The male slapped the victim on his face. The victim hit the male back. At that time, the male got into a white GMC pickup truck and intentionally drove it into the golf cart and began pushing it.

The victim was able to drive away in the golf cart. The suspect began to chase them through the neighborhood in his pickup truck. The victim drove the golf cart back to his home and the suspect discontinued following him and left the area.

The victim refused medical attention. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect at his residence on Lakeview Drive. The suspect’s vehicle was found to be parked in the driveway but there was no answer at the door. The incident remains under investigation.

