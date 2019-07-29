Oakland County man tries to fight girlfriend, throws her 3-year-old son through doorway, police say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man woke up his pregnant girlfriend in the middle of the night, tried to fight her and threw her 3-year-old son through a doorway multiple times at a home in Oakland County, according to police.

Oakland County deputies were called at 10:07 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 400 block of Aspen Drive in Commerce Township.

A 27-year-old woman said her boyfriend woke her and her 3-year-old boy by yelling at them and shaking them.

She said he wanted to fight, so she told him, "I have your unborn child. Leave me alone."

Police said the 26-year-old Commerce Township man went after the 3-year-old boy, throwing him out the back door of the home onto the ground.

The man then picked up the boy and threw him back into the home through the same doorway, according to authorities. The man went back inside, picked up the boy and pushed him to the ground, police said.

Officials said the man left the home, got into a car and crashed into another vehicle a few houses away.

He left the scene of the crash and was located by Oakland County deputies and officers from Wixom, Walled Lake and Wolverine Lake, according to authorities.

The man resisted authorities before being taken into custody, police said. He resisted even after being put in handcuffs, according to officials.

The man was taken to Huron Valley Hospital to be medically cleared for incarceration, officials said. A search warrant for his blood was executed, police said.

He is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges of operating under the influece of drugs, resisting and obstructing, assault, child endangerment and domestic violence, and failing to stop at the scene of a crash, authorities said.

The woman and her son were taken to Huron Valley Hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Child Protective Services was called, and the boy was given to relatives, officials said.

