Oakland County sheriff enforces ‘zero tolerance' policy with school threats

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - In the last two weeks, there have been threats made to at least a half dozen area schools.

In Oakland County, two teens are now facing charges for separate school-related threats.

A Milford High School student has been charged with malicious destruction under $200 after he allegedly wrote on a bathroom, causing deputies to become alarmed, and Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said his department alone investigated half a dozen incidents last week.

"Any threat or concerning behavior will be investigated and prosecuted," he said.

The Milford High School student allegedly wrote on a bathroom wall, “Don’t come to school Tuesday.”

Deputies said they didn’t find anything suspicious on his phone or laptop and they determined he did not have access to the guns in his parents' safe.

"We’re taking zero tolerance toward any kind of threat or statement that’s direct threat to safety," Bouchard said.

In a separate case, Oakland County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Pontiac man for allegedly threatening a girl on Facebook.

Officials said he threatened to shoot the girl and any deputy he saw at Pontiac Middle School.

Air soft handguns and rifles with the orange safety tips removed were later found in his bedroom.

"We would rather check out 100 nothings than miss one real deal," Bouchard said.

Parents in Royal Oak were warned Sunday night of a social media threat against the middle school. However, police said they determined there was no threat there and that the kids will be safe in school on Monday.

In Monroe, a 14-year-old Whiteford High School student was accused of making terroristic threats toward the school and using threatening gestures in his classroom.

He was arrested and is expected to be formally charged Monday.

"We can’t excuse dumb things when it relates to safety," Bouchard said.

In unrelated incidents last week, Garden City and Berkeley high schools were placed on lockdown after a bullet was found on each campus.

"Chances are it won’t happen at your school, but it’s doesn’t minimize anxiety or tragedy when it has happened," Bouchard said, adding that he's reviewing policies when it comes to tips of threats and that he wants two sets of eyes to review any information that comes in.

A number of charges are expected early next week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.