Oakland County Sheriff's investigating deadly shooting in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting this morning at an apartment complex in Pontiac.
Officials tell Local 4 the murder happened around 1:30 a.m. in the Newman Court Apartments -- located on University between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Opdyke.
Details are still limited but we're told that the victim is believed to be a man in his 20’s. Deputies have found more than a dozen shell casings at the scene.
