Off-duty Detroit firefighter found shot to death in home on city's west side

DETROIT - An off duty Detroit firefighter was found shot to death inside his home Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.
The body was found just after 9 a.m. on the 15000 block of Penrod Street, in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Grand River Avenue.
The victim's truck is missing from the scene. The victim is a 29-year-old man.
Police are investigating as a homicide. Local 4's Larry Spruill is on the scene gathering more details.
29-year old shot and killed inside home. I’m live at noon. @Local4News @clickondetroit pic.twitter.com/QXKujWkBsI — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryWDIVLocal4) August 21, 2018
