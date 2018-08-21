Off-duty Detroit firefighter found shot to death in home on city's west side

An off duty Detroit firefighter was found shot to death inside a home Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An off duty Detroit firefighter was found shot to death inside his home Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

The body was found just after 9 a.m. on the 15000 block of Penrod Street, in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Grand River Avenue.

The victim's truck is missing from the scene. The victim is a 29-year-old man.

Police are investigating as a homicide. Local 4's Larry Spruill is on the scene gathering more details.

