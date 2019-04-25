Off-duty firefighter rescues man from burning home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Jeremy Carter was rescued from a burning home by an off-duty firefighter Thursday morning.

The home was located near the intersection of Cadieux Road and Waveney Street. At about 9 a.m., a van was a driveway between two homes bursting with flames. The house to the left of the van was consumed entirely with flames, spreading to Carter's home.

"I don't understand what happened," Carter said. "It was that quick."

Amarre Dabney was driving through the area with his 2-year-old son when he saw smoke. He ran into the house without any protective gear. Cellphone footage shows Dabney leave the house briefly to get a breath of fresh air before he runs back into the blaze.

Dabney found Carter and escorted him out of the home.

Carter is thankful for Dabney's selfless actions and credits him with getting out of the blaze alive.

The investigation is ongoing.

