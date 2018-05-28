News

Officials disarm pipe bomb found on Pontiac man's front porch

By John Steckroth - Editor, Derick Hutchinson

A possible pipe bomb was found Monday in Pontiac. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Officials disarmed a pipe bomb Monday after the device was found on the front porch of a home in Pontiac.

Police said a 50-year-old Pontiac man found an object that looked like a bomb at 10:31 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Evelyn Court.

The man called the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, and Michigan State Police bomb technicians went to investigate. Officials said the object was a viable bomb, and it was disarmed.

Deputies evacuated the houses surrounding the home after the bomb was reported.

The homeowner said he doesn't have any problems with anyone and hasn't received any threats.

Police are continuing to investigate.

