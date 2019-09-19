Officials say man, dog found dead in Lake Orion home died of natural causes

A man and a dog were found dead in this Lake Orion house on May 28, 2019. (WDIV)

LAKE ORION, Mich. - A man and a dog found dead in a Lake Orion home in the spring died of natural causes, officials said.

Original Report: Officer checking home with tall weeds finds unconscious woman, dead man and dog in house

A Lake Orion Police Department code enforcement officer visiting a house with long weeds and grass May 28 found the dead man and dog inside the home, as well as an unconscious woman.

Officials believe the woman suffered a medical emergency after she found her son dead. She doesn't remember what happened and is now receiving treatment at an assisted living facility.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.