Olivia Rossi, 23, found dead in Hines Park

WESTLAND, Mich. - Police are investigating a 23-year-old Westland woman's death as a homicide after her body was found partially submerged in the Rouge River in the Middlebelt Hill area of Hines Park in Westland.

The victim has been identified as Olivia Rossi. According to authorities, the man Rossi was last seen with told police where they could find her body.

Before her body was found in Hines Park, Raquel Rossi had a dream about discovering her twin sister's body.

Olivia Rossi left her mom's home Sunday in Westland with a man the family knew. She texted her sister that night. It was the last time anyone heard from her.

"She had messages to me saying he was acting weird," Raquel Rossi said.

Five days after she went missing, the man Olivia Rossi was last seen with told police where he had left her body in Hines Park. As news of the discovery broke, police showed up at the family home.

"Right when they came in, they were saying, 'Don't watch the news right now,'" said her mother, Audra Rossi.

The family is praying for justice and planning a funeral.

"She didn't deserve that," Raquel Rossi said. "What did she do for you to do that to her?"

The twins' 24th birthday is next week. Olivia Rossi's gift to her sister arrived a few days ago.

The family said the man in police custody came by their home while Olivia Rossi was still missing and acted as if nothing was wrong.

He has not yet been charged.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral costs. You can donate here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.