Open murder warrant issued for Waterford Township homicide suspect

A person was found dead as crews battled a house fire in Waterford Township on Aug. 27, 2019. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The prosecutor's office has issued a two-count warrant for Adonis Drey Wilson, 35, for open murder and second-degree arson.

The charges are in connection with the death of a woman whose body was discovered by firefighters battling a house fire in Waterford Township. Her death was quickly ruled a homicide.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was found dead at a home on North Lynn Street, police said. Witnesses told police they saw a man at the home at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wilson is in custody in Pennsylvania on an unrelated traffic matter. He is expected to be returned to Waterford Township, where he will be arraigned.

Adonis Wilson (WDIV)

