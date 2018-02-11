Organization awarded home lived in by Malcolm X

INKSTER, Mich. - A local organization is working to bring positivity to the city of Inkster.

Project We Hope Dream and Believe was awarded rights to the home that civil rights activist Malcolm X lived in from approximately 1952 to 1964.

The organization hopes to rehab the home and turn it into a destination for the community.

The organization is looking for both volunteers and donations to help them restore the home.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.