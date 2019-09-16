Oxford driver charged with dragging sign holder's body 150 feet after Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT - A "reckless" driver who fatally struck a sign holder in Detroit and dragged the man's body for 150 feet while trying to drive away, according to authorities.

Matthew C. Bockhart, 28, of Oxford, is accused of driving recklessly at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Linnhurst Street on the city's east side.

Bockhart struck Aubrey Blakely, 65, who was working as a sign holder for a nearby business, police said.

Bockhart's car dragged Blakely's body about 150 feet from the crash scene as Bockhart fled, officials said.

He was taken into custody Thursday in Oakland County, according to authorities.

Bockhart is charged with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death when at fault.

He was arraigned Saturday at 34th District Court in Romulus and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Bockhart will have to wear a GPS tether if released on bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 24, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 1.

