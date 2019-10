A pedestrian was killed Oct. 13, 2019 in a hit-and-run in Sterling Heights. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene Sunday evening in Sterling Heights.

Police said the victim was hit on Dequindre Road, north of 16 Mile Road by an SUV that was driven away in an unknown direction.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

