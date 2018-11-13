Person of interest cooperating with Detroit police investigating shots fired at west side homes

DETROIT - A person of interest is cooperating with authorities investigating multiple shootings on Detroit's west side and has been ruled out as the shooter at this time, police said Tuesday.

Shots have been fired into homes on Clairmount Avenue, Taylor Street and Pingree Street by an unknown man, according to officials.

Police believe one man is responsible for the shootings.

Officials announced they had located the person of interest and he is cooperating with investigators, who are still trying to find the shooter.

