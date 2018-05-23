Pickup truck slams into front of home in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A pickup truck slammed into a house overnight on Shiawassee Street near Inkster Road in Farmington Hills.

The Ford pickup truck entered the front of the home.

"Startled, and didn't know what to expect," said Harry, who lives in the house. "I couldn't make it out what it was at first. All the lights are dark, the headlights are running, the truck is running, the house is filling up with smoke. I called 911."

Someone got out of the pickup truck and fled on foot, the man who lives at the home said. It's not known if the driver was injured.

No one inside the home was injured.

