Pilot rescued after crashing small helicopter on property in Orchard Lake

ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. - A pilot was rescued Monday after crashing a small helicopter on his property in Orchard Lake, according to officials.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Pontiac Trail near Orchard Lake Road, officials said.

The pilot is a man in his early 80s. Officials said he's in good shape and was conscious and alert when first responders rescued him.

He was jammed in the cockpit when he was rescued, officials said.

The man was alone in the helicopter. He said he was preparing to land on his large property when he lost control and went into a tailspin.

Officials said it was sunny and humid at the time of the crash, so it's unknown what caused the pilot to lose control of the helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

