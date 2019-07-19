Police: 26-year-old woman shot north of Conant Gardens neighborhood in Detroit

DETROIT - A 26-year-old woman was shot Friday just north of the Conant Gardens neighborhood in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:55 p.m. Friday in the 19000 block of Wexford Street on the northeast side of the city, according to authorities.

Officials said they don't have any information about the woman's condition, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said they don't have any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

