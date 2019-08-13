Police: 3 arrested for fake checks that look like those given to released Macomb County Jail inmates

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Two women and a man have been charged with creating fake checks that look like the ones given to released Macomb County Jail inmates and using them at party stores throughout Oakland and Macomb counties, officials said.

Marisa Fecteau, 24, of Garden City; Dawn Fox, 59, of Redford; and Donald Coletta, 25, of Westland, have been charged with uttering and publishing and false pretenses, police said.

Marisa Fecteau (WDIV)

Dawn Fox (WDIV)

Donald Coletta (WDIV)

Macomb County deputies issued a warning July 11 that several counterfeit checks had been used at party stores in Mount Clemens, Clinton Township, Shelby Township and Troy.

Police said 11 counterfeit checks had been used in seven days.

Deputies said the checks looked nearly identical to the ones given by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office to inmates when they're released from jail. The checks are given to inmates for funds taken when they entered the jail, according to authorities.

The fake checks had a Macomb County Sheriff's Office logo in the upper right corner with the address and "inmate funds." There was also an authorized signature and a Chemical Bank logo on each counterfeit check, deputies said.

The fake checks varied in amounts from $300 to $725 and were all dated July 3, July 5 or July 7, officials said.

They were made out to people who were not inmates at the Macomb County Jail, according to authorities.

Police said the checks were used with photo identification for the names on the checks. It's unclear if Fecteau, Fox or Coletta used fraudulent identification with the checks, police said.

