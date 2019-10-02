Police: 34-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital after being shot on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 12700 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit, according to authorities.

Officers said they were called to a vacant home in the area and found the 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed as stable, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, police said.

