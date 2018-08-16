Police arrest driver involved in hit-and-run that killed Wayne County sergeant in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. - The driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant in Westland earlier this week has been arrested.

Sgt. Lee Smith was a 26-year veteran of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department and had just put in for his retirement last Friday.

Smith was struck by a black Buick Enclave and killed while jogging at Hines Park, officials said.

Police had been searching for the driver since the fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday morning. On Thursday morning, police said they found and arrested the driver in Westland.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released and no charges have been announced.

On Wednesday, Westland Deputy Police Chief Brian Miller said detectives have made significant progress in the case.

Local 4 has learned that detectives are looking into whether the killing was deliberate. Lee played a key role in a recent high-profile criminal case and might have been targeted during his jog.

"I would like to say to the person, 'This net is closing,'" Sheriff Benny Napoleon said on Wednesday. "This net is closing fast and, as I said yesterday, it's much better if you turn yourself in than if we have to find you."

Napoleon said anyone who tries to help the driver of the Enclave or fixes the car could face prison time as an accessory to murder.

Lee's family is working on funeral arrangements.

Police honored Sgt. Lee Smith after he was killed by a hit-and-run driver while jogging. (WDIV)

Sgt. Lee Smith and another mounted officer. (WDIV)

Sgt. Lee Smith (WDIV)

Sgt. Lee Smith was part of the Wayne County Sheriff Department's mounted division. (WDIV)

Sgt. Lee Smith and several other officers at a Wayne State Unviersity event. (WDIV)

