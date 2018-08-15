Police investigate if Wayne County sergeant killed in Westland hit-and-run was targeted

WESTLAND, Mich. - The hunt for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a Wayne County sheriff's sergeant Tuesday in Westland continued Wednesday, police said.

Sgt. Lee Smith was a 26-year veteran of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department and had just put in for his retirement Friday.

Smith was struck by a black Buick Enclave and killed while jogging at Hines Park, officials said.

Police are releasing new details as they hunt for the driver, and the reward for information that leads to an arrest has increased.

Harley-Davidson is offering $5,000 and an anonymous donor is offering $2,500. Randy Oram, the owner of billboard company International Outdoor, put up another $5,000. In total, the reward is up to $15,000.

"Anything to entice someone that knows something to go ahead and speak out," Oram said.

Crime Stoppers artwork will soon be put on a billboard to make the reward known.

The Westland Police Department is leading the investigation, and detectives have already tracked down security video of the wanted vehicle.

There are photos that show considerable hood damage to the late-model SUV, which is black with silver plate trim.

Westland Deputy Police Chief Brian Miller said detectives have made significant progress in the case.

"If you were in the area of Telegraph Road all the way from Joy (Road) down to Michigan Avenue and you were in the area and you saw something, give us a call," Miller said.

Local 4 has learned that detectives are looking into whether the killing was deliberate. Lee played a key role in a recent high-profile criminal case and might have been targeted during his jog.

"I would like to say to the person, 'This net is closing,'" Sheriff Benny Napoleon said. "This net is closing fast and, as I said yesterday, it's much better if you turn yourself in than if we have to find you."

Napoleon said anyone who tries to help the driver of the Enclave or fixes the car could face prison time as an accessory to murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Lee's family is working on funeral arrangements.

