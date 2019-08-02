Police: Boater accused of causing chaos at Wyandotte restaurant is retired police officer

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A man who police said is responsible for chaos at a Wyandotte restaurant and a police pursuit down a river Sunday is a former Detroit police officer.

Kenneth Cook, 65, pulled up to Wyandotte's Waterfront Restaurant at about 7 p.m. with six women in bikinis, ages 28 to 31. The manager said Cook was drunk, demanding a table. When Cook was told there was a wait, the manager said Cook took a table anyway and demanded alcohol.

When he was asked to leave, police said things got out of hand. Cook and the women got back into their boat and took off, flipping off police as they sailed away.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office's Marine Division caught up with them near the Ambassador Bridge, and Cook was taken into custody.

"A little after he was seated, he started going nuts," said Wayne County Deputy Robert Smith.

Police said Cook refused to wear a life jacket and that things didn't calm down once they got him on shore.

"[He] started pulling his pants down to pee on the ground right there," Smith said.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he's not happy with the retired officer.

"It stains the badge," Craig said. "Retired or not, you still represent this department."

