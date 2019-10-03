Police: Chesterfield Township bank robber might be same man who targeted Roseville bank

Police are asking for the public assistance in identifying a suspected Roseville bank thief. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a man who robbed a bank in Chesterfield Township might be the same person who targeted a bank in Roseville last week.

The Citizens Bank at 27375 23 Mile Road was robbed at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday by a man who fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Chesterfield Township police and Macomb County deputies searched the area, but couldn't find the man, according to authorities.

Police believe the bank robber was the same person who stole cash from a Roseville bank last week.

In the Roseville bank robbery, a man walked into a Citizens Bank around 4:15 p.m. Sept. 25 while speaking on a cellphone. He walked out and returned around 4:30 p.m. and demanded cash from a bank teller, according to authorities.

He was described as being about 30 years old and 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black shoes, and a gray baseball cap with writing on the front, police said.

