Police Chief Craig says violent crime is down in Detroit despite rash of high-profile incidents

DETROIT - Despite a rash of high-profile incidents in Detroit, Police Chief James Craig said he believes violent crime rates are down significantly.

According to Craig, homicides are down 9 percent, carjackings are down 39 percent and sex assaults are up 9 percent so far this year.

Craig said Tuesday that he is making adjustments after a recent spree of crimes, including bar shootings, occurred.

"Typically, these shootings will occur at closing time, which was the case in three, so our officers in the precincts will be at the locations, providing special attention at the bar locations," he said.

Craig also discussed a situation over the weekend in which a neo-Nazi group showed up at a gay pride event downtown. He said the Detroit Police Department knew the group wanted to cause trouble so officers were deployed to intervene.

"We had a hate group that was armed who was very aggressive about trying to incite violence and that didn't work," he said.

The chief also addressed a serial killer case in which multiple women's bodies were found in abandoned homes.

"We're starting a very aggressive campaign in boarding up vacant houses that aren't secured," Craig said.

