Police continue search for gunman in connection with I-94 shootings

ROMULUS, Mich. - A 25-year-old man who was arrested in connection with two shootings over the holiday weekend on I-94 near I-275 was released from custody, according to Michigan State Police.

Police believe the two shootings are connected. One happened Monday morning and the other Tuesday morning. The 25-year-old man was taken into custody later Tuesday morning and released Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

"After further investigation and interviews he was released," reads a statement from state police. "Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident. We are asking for anyone with information to contact us at 734-287-5000."

