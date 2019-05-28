I-94 shooting near I-275: Police investigating after report of shots fired

Eastbound I-94 was shut down early Tuesday morning between Haggerty Road and I-275 following an investigation into a report of a shooting on the freeway.
According to police, at about 1 a.m. a driver reported to police that a dark car pulled along side their car and fired multiple rounds at them, hitting their car. No one was hurt in the shooting.
Michigan State troopers have been talking with the that driver, who said this was a random shooting and they did nothing to provoke this.
No arrests have been made.
2nd shooting on I-94 in 2 days
This is the second freeway shooting reported in that area in two days, and state police believe these shootings are connected.
The first shooting happened early Monday. A driver said someone fired shots at his vehicle on I-94 in Romulus. Police said the driver claims the shooting happened on eastbound I-94 near I-275 about 1 a.m. The vehicle was hit several times, but the driver wasn't hit.
MSP: Be alert
State police are asking drivers to be aware if they are in the area of I-94 and I-275. If you see something suspicious, call 911. State police also want you to get a plate number if you can do so safely.
Anyone with information on these shootings needs to contact the Michigan State Police Metro South Post at Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.
