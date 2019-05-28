I-94 shooting near I-275: Police investigating after report of shots fired

Eastbound I-94 was shut down early Tuesday morning between Haggerty Road and I-275 following an investigation into a report of a shooting on the freeway.

According to police, at about 1 a.m. a driver reported to police that a dark car pulled along side their car and fired multiple rounds at them, hitting their car. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police had eastbound I-94 shut down at Haggerty Road on May 28, 2019 for a shooting investigation. (WDIV)

Michigan State troopers have been talking with the that driver, who said this was a random shooting and they did nothing to provoke this.

No arrests have been made.

2nd shooting on I-94 in 2 days

This is the second freeway shooting reported in that area in two days, and state police believe these shootings are connected.

The first shooting happened early Monday. A driver said someone fired shots at his vehicle on I-94 in Romulus. Police said the driver claims the shooting happened on eastbound I-94 near I-275 about 1 a.m. The vehicle was hit several times, but the driver wasn't hit.

MSP: Be alert

State police are asking drivers to be aware if they are in the area of I-94 and I-275. If you see something suspicious, call 911. State police also want you to get a plate number if you can do so safely.

Anyone with information on these shootings needs to contact the Michigan State Police Metro South Post at Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

