State police release man arrested in connection to I-94 shootings

ROMULUS, Mich. - Michigan State Police said they have released a 25-year-old man who was arrested in connection to two shootings this week on I-94 near I-275.

No injuries were reported in the shootings -- one Monday morning and one Tuesday morning -- but the 25-year-old man was taken into custody later Tuesday morning, according to officials. Police believe the shootings are connected.

"Within two days, basically, these appear to be connected within these two days," Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said. "Being able to have someone in custody, we feel pretty good about that."

State troopers arrested the man at the Barrington Apartments in Romulus. However, that man has been released from custody.

"After further investigation and interviews he was released," reads a statement from state police. "Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident. We are asking for anyone with information to contact us at 734-287-5000."

Monday morning shooting

The first shooting happened early Monday. A driver said someone fired shots at his vehicle on I-94 in Romulus. Police said the driver claims the shooting happened on eastbound I-94 near I-275 about 1 a.m. The vehicle was hit several times, but the driver wasn't hit.

The alleged shooter fled in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix. The victim told police the shooter's vehicle had sparks coming from the right front tire area. The freeway was shut down for a police investigation.

Tuesday morning shooting

At about 1 a.m. Tuesday a driver reported to police that a dark car pulled along side their car and fired multiple rounds at them, hitting their car. No one was hurt in the shooting. Troopers had been talking with the that driver, who said this was a random shooting and they did nothing to provoke it.

State police announced an arrest later Tuesday morning.

