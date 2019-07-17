Police: Detroit officer threatens to give women traffic tickets unless he gets their phone numbers

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer is accused of getting phone numbers from two women he had pulled over by threatening them with tickets and jail, officials said. The women said they later received unwanted calls and texts from the officer.

Detroit police Officer Chancellor Dmitri Searcy, 32, of Detroit, is charged with two counts of misconduct in office.

On July 2, 2018, Searcy stopped a 21-year-old Sterling Heights woman on Woodward Avenue near Congress Street in Downtown Detroit, police said.

During the traffic stop, Searcy told the woman to give him her phone number to avoid getting a ticket, according to authorities.

After doing so, the woman said she received unwanted calls and texts from Searcy.

On Aug. 14, 2018, Searcy pulled over a 29-year-old Ray Township woman in the area of Woodward and Jefferson avenues, police said.

The woman said Searcy threatened to send her to jail, impound her car and give her a ticket unless she gave him her phone number.

She said she received unwanted calls and texts from Searcy after doing so, according to police.

Misconduct in office carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Searcy was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 24, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 30.

Searcy is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

