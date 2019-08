WESTLAND, Mich. - Police were at Hines Park in Westland before 4 p.m. Friday to investigate after human remains were located.

The Westland Police Department and the fire department were on the scene. The Wayne County Dive Team was assisting in the investigation.

Local 4 crews saw investigators with a stretcher and two ladders. The investigation appears to be in progress.

