Police investigating after noose found at UM Hospital

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police are investigating into a potentially racist threat at University of Michigan Hospital.

Marschall S. Runge, the dean at Michigan Medicine, described the incident as an act of hate. He said two Michigan Medicine employees found a noose Thursday in their work area.

The school immediately started investigating the incident as an act of discrimination and a criminal act of ethnic intimidation.

Officials with the school said the incident impacts the entire community of the school and that the school will defend equality and inclusiveness.

The investigation is ongoing.