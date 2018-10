Detroit police on scene after a teen was shot on the city's east side. Oct. 25, 2018.

DETROIT - Detroit police said they are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's east side.

The teen is either 15 or 16 years old, according to police. He was shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is in temporary serious condition.

Police are on scene where there is a vehicle with bullet holes ion the 10000 block of Chalmers.

A vehicle with broken windows on Detroit's east side after police said a teen was shot. (WDIV)

