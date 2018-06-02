Police investigating after vehicle break-ins, 2 vehicles stolen from garage in Grosse Pointe Farms

Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in Grosse Pointe Farms. (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins and stolen vehicles in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Police said two vehicles were stolen Friday night from a garage on Cloverly Road. Vehicles were also broken into on Stephens Road and security cameras at a home on Lakeview Road captured two people entering vehicles.

The surveillance video showed the suspects get out of a Jeep and run to the vehicles with flashlights.

Police are asking residents to check security camera footage for suspicious activity, keep their vehicles locked and make sure their keys are not in their vehicle.

