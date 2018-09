DETROIT - An AT&T worker called police Thursday morning to report finding what they believed to be a human skull and bones.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspected human remains found by AT&T worker in Detroit

Detroit police said the skeletal remains are human, and belong to an unknown female.

The medical examiner will determine if there are any signs of trauma.

The remains were found in the 14200 block of Camden in Detroit.

